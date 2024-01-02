ESPN Apologizes for Airing Clip of Woman Flashing Her Boobs During Sugar Bowl – NSFW!

ESPN issued an apology on Monday night for an inadvertent incident during the Sugar Bowl broadcast in New Orleans. The incident occurred during the second half of the semifinal game between Washington and Texas in the College Football Playoff, where Washington secured a 37-31 victory.

The incident unfolded as the broadcast returned from a commercial break, featuring a clip of people strolling on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. In the footage, a woman was seen pulling down her top, exposing her breast.

Bill Hofheimer, spokesperson for ESPN, conveyed the network’s regret and issued an apology for the airing of the video during the telecast. In a statement to The Associated Press, Hofheimer stated, “We regret that this happened and apologize that the video aired in the telecast.”

