Rochester Police Say Man’s Intentional Deadly Crash Outside Concert Wasn’t Terror Plot; Suicide Note Found

Tragedy struck just hours into the New Year as a crazed man drove a car laden with explosives into a crowd leaving a rock concert in upstate New York, resulting in the deaths of a couple and multiple injuries, according to the police.

Initially considered a potential act of domestic terrorism, law enforcement clarified on Tuesday that there was no terror link involved in the incident. The deadly crash took place at 12:50 a.m. outside the Kodak Center in Rochester, where approximately 1,000 individuals were dispersing after attending a New Year’s Eve performance by the rock band Moe.

Rochester police officers were assisting pedestrians in crossing the street when Michael Avery, from Syracuse, accelerated his rented Ford Expedition toward the crowd, colliding with an Uber exiting a nearby parking lot, the NY Post reported, citing sources. The couple in the Uber lost their lives, while the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Flying debris from the collision injured three pedestrians, one of whom is in critical condition. Avery, who suffered life-threatening injuries, was transported to the hospital but later died. Following the extinguishing of the ensuing fire, investigators discovered numerous gasoline canisters scattered both on the pavement and inside the SUV.

A search of Avery’s hotel room in Rochester revealed a suicide note and journal, leading investigators to believe he was an “emotionally disturbed person.” The journal is currently under scrutiny for potential insights into the motives behind the attack. Family members, interviewed by investigators, noted that while they suspected Avery had bipolar disorder, he was never officially diagnosed. Relatives expressed shock, emphasizing that Avery had never conveyed negative beliefs, and they remain unaware of any reason why he would harm others. The investigation is ongoing.

