Tue. Jan 2nd, 2024

    News

    GOP Lawmaker: Anderson Cooper’s Tequila Shots Prove Biden Is Failing America

    By

    Jan 2, 2024
    Fox Business

    A Republican congresswoman suggested on Tuesday that CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was taking shots of tequila during his network’s New Year’s Eve broadcast because of the failed policies of President Joe Biden.

    Appearing on Fox Business Network’s Mornings with Maria, Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) also claimed that Cooper’s on-air alcohol consumption was in response to his network’s middling television ratings over the past year.

    Airing a clip of President Joe Biden chatting with host Ryan Seacrest during ABC’s New Year’s Eve special, Fox Business anchor Cheryl Casone took issue with Biden appearing upbeat about the American economy. Citing low unemployment numbers and rising wages, the president told Seacrest that Americans are in a better place than they were when he took office.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

