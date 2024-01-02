Tue. Jan 2nd, 2024

    Airbnb Grifter Busted for $7.5 Million ‘Bait-and-Switch’ Scam, Feds Say

    Alleged Airbnb scammer Shray Goel, who was accused of using pseudonyms to double book properties and refuse refunds in a viral Vice report, was arrested last week.

    Goel has been charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, with a 20-page indictment obtained by The Daily Beast laying out how the self-proclaimed “visionary” real estate investor allegedly grifted millions off unsuspecting guests.

    A warrant for Goel’s arrest was filed in Los Angeles on Dec. 28, with the arresting document alleging that Goel’s scheme spanned over a hundred properties throughout the country, including some California pads in rent-controlled buildings.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

