Aaron Rodgers suggests Jimmy Kimmel will be named as one of Jeffrey Epstein’s associates as the Jets quarterback jokes he ‘will definitely be popping some sort of bottle’ when the list is made public

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers apparently joked that he was ready to celebrate the release of Jeffrey Epstein’s list of associates.

A list of disgraced financier Epstein’s associates will be made public in early 2024 based on court documents, and Rodgers said show host Jimmy Kimmel could be among the names on the list.

During his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers began offering a conspiracy theory about the colors of the NFL’s Super Bowl emblems predicting which teams will play in the big game that season.

The panel was left a little confused by the 40-year-old’s lengthy explanation, and co-host AJ Hawk interrupted to jokingly ask if it was Epstein’s list.

“There are a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who hope that list doesn’t come to light,” the quarterback responded.

The powerful friends and acquaintances of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein will be exposed as part of a major revelation a judge ordered just before the New Year.

McAfee later joked that Rodgers had been “waiting in his cellar” for the release of the court documents.

“I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I’ll definitely be opening some kind of bottle,” Rodgers added.

The Super Bowl winner’s mockery comes after Kimmel previously mocked Rodgers for discussing Epstein’s list.

During an episode of his eponymous late-night show in March of last year, Kimmel took aim at Rodgers for his comments about Epstein and UFOs.

In a February appearance on Pat McAfee’s show, Rodgers shared some of his views on the issues and Kimmel replayed the clip during his monologue.

‘I think this has been going on for a long time. Interesting time for everything. “There’s a lot of other things going on in the world,” Rodgers said.

The show then jumped to a segment in which Rodgers said, ‘Did you hear about Epstein’s client list that’s about to be released?’

“There are some files that have some names that could be released very soon.”

Kimmel then said, “Maybe it’s time to review that concussion protocol, Aaron,” after referring to him as a “tinfoil hatter” earlier in the segment.

Rodgers’ then-Green Bay Packers teammate David Bakhtiari responded to Kimmel on social media.

Jimmy Kimmel claims Aaron Rodgers is a “tinfoil hatter” for wanting to know the names on Jeffrey Epstein’s client list. pic.twitter.com/fZtiULosEM – Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) March 2, 2023

David Bakhtiari stepped in to defend teammate Rodgers from Kimmel’s jokes last year.

Bakhtiari returned to Kimmel after encountering criticism of Rodgers

‘Tell me you’re on Jeffrey Epstein’s client list, without telling me you’re on Jeffrey Epstein’s client list…’ he tweeted.

Some 177 people will be identified in hundreds of files that will shed new light on the late financier’s sex trafficking operation and his network of influence.

Judge Loretta Preska wrote “open in full” next to the names of 177 Does who are Epstein’s friends, recruiters, victims and others whose names will be revealed when the material is released.