Wed. Jan 3rd, 2024

    Bob Menendez Faces New Charges Over Alleged Backroom Qatar Deal

    Jan 3, 2024 , , , , ,
    Reuters/Eduardo Muñoz

    Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) has found himself in hot water again, with prosecutors filing new charges against the embattled congressman Tuesday alleging that he spoke positively about Qatar in exchange for gifts, including luxury watches worth tens of thousands of dollars.

    The superseding indictment, filed in New York, included screenshots of messages Menendez made in Sept. 2021, which included a Qatari official sending links to watches and asking him, “How about one of these?”

    The watches listed in the indictment ran as much as $23,990 a piece.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

