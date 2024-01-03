5 Affordable Cashmere Sweaters That Won’t Break the Bank

Scouted/The Daily Beast/iStock.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Softer than wool sourced from sheep, when skillfully woven into a garment, cashmere yields some of the most comfortable clothing you will ever wear. A great cashmere sweater is one of the best garments for a wide range of climates and occasions.

The luxury fabric is usually associated with high cost, and while that’s usually true, there are plenty of wallet-friendly cashmere sweaters that won’t break the bank. That’s often the case because the cashmere is blended with lower-cost materials like merino wool, silk, or cotton. (Cashmere is rarely blended with synthetic fibers like polyester, FYI, though it does happen occasionally.)

Read more at The Daily Beast.