Japan Airlines fire: Twelve Australians on board passenger plane that collided with coast guard plane

Twelve Australians were reportedly on board a Japan Airlines flight when it collided with a coast guard plane at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport.

Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt revealed that at least a dozen of the 379 people trapped in the collision were from Australia.

‘I know that at this time of year Japan is quite a popular tourist destination for Australians. “My understanding is that in the plane crash there were about 12 Australian passengers on those planes, but none of them were injured,” he told Sky News.

Shocking footage showed the Japan Airlines plane engulfed in a raging inferno while on the tarmac at Haneda Airport in the city of Ota, Tokyo, with flames shooting out of passenger windows.

A Japan Airlines spokesperson told Japanese broadcaster NHK that all 367 passengers and 12 crew members aboard JAL Flight 516 Airbus A-350 at the time of the explosion were successfully evacuated from the stricken plane.