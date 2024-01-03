Wed. Jan 3rd, 2024

    News

    Small Earthquake Hits NYC, Causing Explosions, Buildings to Shake

    Jan 3, 2024 , , , , ,
    Small Earthquake Hits NYC, Causing Explosions, Buildings to Shake

    Early Tuesday, New York City experienced a 1.7 magnitude earthquake, potentially linked to a series of small explosions on Roosevelt Island — between Manhattan and Queens, according to officials.

    The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the earthquake at 5:45 a.m. near the Astoria section of Queens. There were no reports of injuries, structural damage, or disruptions to transit, traffic, or utility services, Aries Dela Cruz, a spokesperson for the New York City Office of Emergency Management, told the Associated Press.

    Residents in Manhattan and Queens reported hearing what resembled small explosions shortly before 6 a.m., specifically originating from Roosevelt Island. Consolidated Edison’s spokesperson, Allan Drury, indicated that utility officials suspect the earthquake triggered the explosions, which appeared to be electrical in nature.

    There were no reported power outages resulting from the incident.

