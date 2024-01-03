I’m Obsessed With This Water-Resistant Pillow That Makes Baths Actually Comfortable

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Badesofa.

Real self-care enthusiasts know there’s an art to taking a bath—we’re not children, after all. Setting the mood with ambient lighting, tossing in your favorite bath oils, bubbles, or bath bombs, and queuing up Netflix on a nearby laptop sets the tone for the ultimate relaxation experience. But if I’m being totally honest, once I get settled in the tub, I’m only moderately comfortable at best or awkwardly cramped at worst. Sure, the warm water feels nice, but I can’t quite straighten my legs out all the way in my tub (and I’m only 5’3), and my head and neck never feel fully supported. I don’t want to sit up all the way because I want to be submerged in bubbles, so I last about 15 minutes before I call it quits—hardly enough time to actually relax and unwind.

Naturally, when I learned that there was a brand offering water-resistant pillows for your bath in the tub, however, I knew I had to try it out myself—all for the sake of comfort. BADESOFA offers back pillows, seat cushions, and pillows for your feet as well, all designed to make long soaks in the tub as comfortable as possible. For someone as bougie as I am, my back pillow is now a requirement for all of my at-home baths moving forward.

