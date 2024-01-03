Wed. Jan 3rd, 2024

    News

    Judge Drops Most—but Not All—Counts in Trump’s Jan. 6 Civil Case

    By

    Jan 3, 2024 , , , , ,
    Judge Drops Most—but Not All—Counts in Trump’s Jan. 6 Civil Case

    Mike Segar/Reuters

    A U.S. district court judge on Tuesday dismissed most of the civil counts against former President Donald Trump and several others for their alleged role in the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died while defending the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

    Sicknick’s parter, Sandra Garaza, filed the lawsuit last January, alleging wrongful death, conspiracy to violate civil rights, two counts of negligence under an anti-riot law in Washington, D.C., and a claim under the D.C. Survival Act.

    But on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, dismissed three out of the five counts—leaving only the conspiracy to violate civil rights charge and the D.C. Survival Act claim.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    So who copies who? Princess Kate and the new Queen Mary of Denmark are commoners who married heirs to the throne… Now, style watchers are asking questions about their intriguing fashion similarities.

    Jan 3, 2024
    News

    Mickey Cottrell, publicist, actor and producer, dies at 79

    Jan 3, 2024
    News

    Harvard president’s resignation draws strong reactions from her critics and supporters

    Jan 3, 2024

    You missed

    News

    So who copies who? Princess Kate and the new Queen Mary of Denmark are commoners who married heirs to the throne… Now, style watchers are asking questions about their intriguing fashion similarities.

    Jan 3, 2024
    News

    Mickey Cottrell, publicist, actor and producer, dies at 79

    Jan 3, 2024
    News

    Harvard president’s resignation draws strong reactions from her critics and supporters

    Jan 3, 2024
    News

    Evan Rachel Wood and Darren Criss Will Star in ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

    Jan 3, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy