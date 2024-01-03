Thompson and Guest to run for reelection in Mississippi, both confirm as qualifying period opens

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

JACKSON, miss.- Two influential members of the U.S. House of Representatives from Mississippi, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson and Republican Rep. Michael Guest, confirmed to The Associated Press that they will run for re-election as a statewide qualifying period for candidates began Tuesday. They aspire to federal office.

Thompson, the top Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee who also chaired the now-disbanded House Jan. 6 committee, has represented central Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District since 1993. Guest chairs the Committee House Ethics Committee and recently oversaw the committee’s investigation into the former representative. George Santos of New York. Guest has represented Mississippi’s 3rd congressional district, which covers parts of central and eastern Mississippi, since 2019.

Qualifying began Tuesday for candidates seeking a seat in the U.S. Senate and the state’s four House seats in the 2024 elections. Jan. 15 is the deadline to qualify presidential candidates and January 12 is the deadline for seats in Congress.

Thompson confirmed in a text message that he would run for re-election. Quinton Dickerson, Guest’s campaign consultant, said in an email that the congressman would file re-election qualification papers on Thursday.

Former President Donald Trump will be on the GOP primary ballot in Mississippi, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Tuesday.

After an event at Mississippi Republican Party headquarters with Trump supporters, Gov. Tate Reeves criticized decisions by Maine’s secretary of state and the Colorado Supreme Court that could keep the former president out of states’ primaries. .

“As leftist states are working to illegally keep President Donald Trump off the ballot, I was proud to join his campaign volunteers as he qualified for the Mississippi ballot today,” Reeves said on X, formerly known as Twitter .

A third member of Mississippi’s House delegation, Republican Rep. Mike Ezell, also filed qualifying papers to run for re-election on Tuesday.

“I am honored to represent the people of South Mississippi and ask for your vote so we can continue to fight for our conservative values ​​in Congress every day,” Ezell said in a news release.

A campaign staffer for the fourth and final member of the state’s House delegation, Republican Rep. Trent Kelly, did not respond to an email Tuesday.

Republican Sen. Roger Wicker, who has represented Mississippi in the upper chamber since 2007, is also running for re-election. State Rep. Dan Eubanks is challenging Wicker in the Republican primary. Ty Pinkins, a lawyer who ran unsuccessfully for secretary of state in 2023, is seeking the Democratic nomination.

The party’s primaries are scheduled for March 12. The general elections are on November 5.

____

Associated Press reporter Emily Wagster Pettus contributed to this report. Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him at @mikergoldberg.