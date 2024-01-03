Wed. Jan 3rd, 2024

    GOP Rep Is Leaving Congress ASAP to Take Over as University Prez

    GOP Rep Is Leaving Congress ASAP to Take Over as University Prez

    A controversial Republican congressman known for his 2020 election denial and anti-abortion stances is retiring earlier than expected to take a plum gig as the president of Youngstown State University in Ohio.

    Rep. Bill Johnson (R-OH) submitted his resignation letter to both Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R) Tuesday, while informing them both that he planned to end his term Jan. 21 and take up his position at the university the very next day.

    His appointment to the job—which carries a $410,000 salary, free housing and a complementary car—was decried by many YSU faculty, students, alumni, and donors, who objected to both his political views and his lack of experience in the education field.

