Wed. Jan 3rd, 2024

    Evan Rachel Wood and Darren Criss Will Star in 'Little Shop of Horrors'

    Jan 3, 2024
    Evan Rachel Wood and Darren Criss Will Star in ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

    Evan Rachel Wood and Darren Criss are joining the cast of the off-Broadway hit revival of Little Shop of Horrors.

    Criss and Wood take over the roles of Seymour and Audrey from Corbin Bleu and Constance Wu on Jan. 30. The latter play their final performances—at the mercy of monstrous plant Audrey II—on Jan. 28.

    The award-winning revival of the 1982 musical—with a book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken, and directed by Michael Mayer—opened at the Westside Theatre in 2019 to rave reviews, including from The Daily Beast. The 2019 cast included Jonathan Groff, Christian Borle, and Tammy Blanchard.

