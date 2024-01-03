So who copies who? Princess Kate and the new Queen Mary of Denmark are commoners who married heirs to the throne… Now, style watchers are asking questions about their intriguing fashion similarities.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

When Queen Margrethe II of Denmark announced she would resign on January 14, it was the country’s first abdication in 500 years.

It also marked a concerted move to protect the Danish monarchy. By promoting her son, Crown Prince Frederik, the Queen hopes not only to strengthen the Crown, but, crucially, the marriage of Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, recently rocked by accusations of Frederik’s closeness to a Mexican socialite.

Often referred to as the Danish royal family’s “greatest asset,” Mary, a 51-year-old Australian, is loved by her queen and her adopted country, where her cheerful demeanor, tireless work ethic and impeccable style have earned her I deserve infinite praise. .

All this reminds us of another princess: our own Princess of Wales. Like Mary, Kate is a “commoner” who married an heir to the throne. Like Mary, Kate took on her role as a royal and mother with grace and dedication.

Looks good on you: Mary (left) in teal by Massimo Dutti in 2022 and Kate in Burberry in 2023.

Pastel princesses: Mary in 2015 and Kate in 2018, both wearing an Emilia Wickstead dress now nicknamed ‘The Kate’

Copycats: Mary wears a £572 dress from British brand Beulah in 2019, while Kate wears the same design in July 2020.

But these parallels are not as striking as those between their wardrobes. They may live 800 miles apart, but their style is so similar that it’s tempting to imagine they share a closet. Even the late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld once called them “real sisters.”

At 41, Kate may be ten years younger than Mary, but both women are brunettes and have slim, athletic builds, so they combine similar colors, prints, and styles. How similar exactly they are is amazing.

Of the millions of dresses in the world, it seems surprising that on so many occasions they choose identical dresses. On a visit to Norfolk in 2020, Kate wore the same £572 blue dress from British brand Beulah that Mary had worn in Indonesia a year earlier.

Then, in June 2021, Kate wore a £720 pale pink button-down dress from Beulah to Wimbledon, echoing Mary, who had worn the same cream design to open an art exhibition the previous year.

Pale and interesting: Mary in Beulah in 2020 and Kate in a pink version of the same outfit in 2023

Two graces: Mary wears a Jesper Hovring lace dress in 2022, emulating Kate in 2019, when she wore a £4,000 Alexander McQueen guipure lace dress

Shades of gray: Mary in 2019 and Kate, wearing a tank top from Samantha Cameron’s Cefinn brand, in 2023

These are not the only cases of twinning. In 2018, Kate wore a £1,350 lilac Emilia Wickstead dress to a mental health summit in London, three years after Mary wore the blue version in Japan.

While Mary may have worn the style first, Kate has it in cobalt, olive and teal, and Wickstead has now named her design ‘The Kate’ in her honour.

If Mary has picked up on these stylistic tricks, she hasn’t let it affect her easy camaraderie with Kate, as she demonstrated when the latter visited Copenhagen in February 2022. Both women seemed as happy to share a joke as they were their predilection for pearl earrings .

Team Tartan: Mary in 2019 and Kate last year

Red stars: Mary in a dress she first wore in 2019 and Kate with Alexander McQueen in 2023

If the cap fits: Mary in Under Armor in 2018 and Kate’s equally sporty look in 2022

Rather than deliberately imitating, the two women are more likely to be conscious of which outfits work well in their public-facing roles, favoring slim tailoring and bold prints.

Like tartan: When Kate visited Liverpool with Prince William in January 2023, she wore a Holland Cooper tartan coat reminiscent of Mary’s Baum und Pferdgarten coat, worn in 2019.

The two princesses also own a black lace dress: Mary’s Jesper Hovring (£1,000) and Kate’s Alexander McQueen (£4,000) are examples of this.

As for what the year 2024 holds for them, one thing is certain: they will both set the standard for what a queen should look like in the 21st century.