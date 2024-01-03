Wed. Jan 3rd, 2024

    News

    Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back at Aaron Rodgers for Baseless Epstein List Swipe

    By

    Jan 3, 2024 , , , , , , ,
    Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back at Aaron Rodgers for Baseless Epstein List Swipe

    The Daily Beast/Getty

    Jimmy Kimmel is still on holiday break from his eponymous late-night show this week—but that didn’t stop him from taking a moment to respond to a wild accusation that was made about him, seemingly out of nowhere, by New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers on ESPN Tuesday.

    “Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” Kimmel posted on X Tuesday night. “Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

    The host quote-tweeted a clip of Rodgers openly suggesting that Kimmel’s name could be on a list of Jeffrey Epstein associates that a judge recently ordered to be unsealed as early as this week.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    West Ham 0-0 Brighton: The Seagulls claim their first clean sheet in the Premier League this season and leapfrog Manchester United into seventh place… as a handful of boos greet the Hammers at the final whistle

    Jan 3, 2024
    News

    Cute but lethal! World’s most dangerous CAT arrives at Utah zoo: Black-footed feline looks similar to a house cat – but is a killing machine that scores prey in six out of ten hunts

    Jan 3, 2024
    News

    I can’t stop watching this clip of Anderson Cooper being petty about the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight that never happened

    Jan 3, 2024

    You missed

    News

    West Ham 0-0 Brighton: The Seagulls claim their first clean sheet in the Premier League this season and leapfrog Manchester United into seventh place… as a handful of boos greet the Hammers at the final whistle

    Jan 3, 2024
    News

    Cute but lethal! World’s most dangerous CAT arrives at Utah zoo: Black-footed feline looks similar to a house cat – but is a killing machine that scores prey in six out of ten hunts

    Jan 3, 2024
    News

    I can’t stop watching this clip of Anderson Cooper being petty about the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight that never happened

    Jan 3, 2024
    News

    ‘Percy Jackson’ Faces Down the Demigod Killer in Epic Battle

    Jan 3, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy