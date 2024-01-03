Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back at Aaron Rodgers for Baseless Epstein List Swipe

The Daily Beast/Getty

Jimmy Kimmel is still on holiday break from his eponymous late-night show this week—but that didn’t stop him from taking a moment to respond to a wild accusation that was made about him, seemingly out of nowhere, by New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers on ESPN Tuesday.

“Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” Kimmel posted on X Tuesday night. “Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

The host quote-tweeted a clip of Rodgers openly suggesting that Kimmel’s name could be on a list of Jeffrey Epstein associates that a judge recently ordered to be unsealed as early as this week.

