    Husband of Murdered Pennsylvania Woman Found Loaded With Cash in Vegas

    The husband of a 26-year-old woman who was found shot to death in her Pennsylvania home on Monday was arrested Tuesday at a Las Vegas casino with $100,000 in cash.

    And in an eerie twist, the suspect, Art Guty Jr., was himself the target of a previous murder-for-hire plot, put together by his first wife in 2019.

    “He was on his way, we believe, out of the country with a significant amount of cash and was going to avoid, or try to avoid, any responsibility for what happened here,” said Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele told WTAE.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

