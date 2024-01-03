Husband of Murdered Pennsylvania Woman Found Loaded With Cash in Vegas

GoFundMe, LVMPD
The husband of a 26-year-old woman who was found shot to death in her Pennsylvania home on Monday was arrested Tuesday at a Las Vegas casino with $100,000 in cash.
And in an eerie twist, the suspect, Art Guty Jr., was himself the target of a previous murder-for-hire plot, put together by his first wife in 2019.
“He was on his way, we believe, out of the country with a significant amount of cash and was going to avoid, or try to avoid, any responsibility for what happened here,” said Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele told WTAE.