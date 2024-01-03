The ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Finale Reveal Is the Juiciest in Bravo History

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Bravo

If it hasn’t already become clear, rumors of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s demise have been greatly exaggerated.

After a polarizing third season that concluded in the agonizing, yet exhilarating, arc of Heather Gay’s black eye, many fans were ready to throw in the towel. Calls for cancellation flew while rumors of a reboot simmered. Yet here we are one year later, having watched the most magical episode of Housewives having just aired—and it’s none other than the RHOSLC Season 4 finale.

Masterful in every way, the finale proved Bravo’s best days aren’t behind it. A stunning conclusion to the best season in modern history, RHOSLC closed in bombastic fashion, perfectly capping the season’s mysteries. And it wasn’t just Season 4 stories that found closure, but none other than the mystery of Heather’s black eye.

