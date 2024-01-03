Cute but lethal! World’s most dangerous CAT arrives at Utah zoo: Black-footed feline looks similar to a house cat – but is a killing machine that scores prey in six out of ten hunts

Utah’s Hogle Zoo introduced Gaia, an eight-month-old black-footed cat

Black-footed cats, the smallest and deadliest African wild cat in the world

A Salt Lake City-area zoo has welcomed its newest resident, a black-footed cat, which is the smallest and deadliest African wild cat in the world.

On December 28, Utah’s Hogle Zoo introduced Gaia, an eight-month-old black-footed cat, to its small animal building.

The zoo took in Gaia on the breeding recommendation of the Black-Footed Cat Consortium, saying she is “small in size but big in her feisty personality.”

‘Their arrival marks an important step in the conservation of their species; “With only 29 black-footed cats in the consortium, a successful breeding could contribute significantly to the program,” the zoo said.

Black-footed cats look like tabby cats, but they get their name from having black or dark brown soles or pads on their paws.

They are native to the arid areas of eastern Namibia, central and southern Botswana and South Africa.

According to the SmithsonianTheir average height is between eight and ten inches and their average weight is between 2.4 and 4.2 pounds.

While they are about 200 times smaller than the typical lion, research shows that the black-footed cat has a 60 percent predation success rate and kills an average of 10 to 14 rodents or small birds each night.

Lions have a 20 to 25 percent predation success rate.

Reproduction is important for the survival of this species, as they were listed as “vulnerable” on the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 2016.

This means that their population is declining and they are at risk of becoming an endangered species.

Hogle Zoo said: “Predominantly nocturnal, their status in the wild is often challenging due to their shyness and preference for nocturnal activity.”

That’s why the zoo plans to keep curtains or barriers around Gaia’s space while she adjusts to her new home.

Hogle Zoo is home to a male black-footed cat named Ryder who they plan to introduce to Gaia in the future.

“Gaia’s introduction to Ryder, the male black-footed cat, is in the cards, but we will let these two feline friends get to know each other when Gaia reaches maturity,” the zoo said.

In September, the zoo announced the death of the oldest black-footed cat on record at an Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited zoo.

Hogle Zoo was home to Sanura, an 18.5-year-old black-footed cat, who also holds the record for being the oldest black-footed cat to successfully give birth to a litter at 14 years old.

“Sanura had four successful offspring, representing an important contribution to vulnerable species,” the zoo said.