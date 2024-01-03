Sean Hannity: I’ve Left New York and Moved to the ‘Free State of Florida’

Terry Wyatt

After teasing over the past few years that he was going to move down south to be near his pal Donald Trump, Fox News star Sean Hannity finally made it official on Tuesday.

“We are now beginning our first broadcast from my new home, and that is in the free state of Florida,” Hannity proudly declared on his iHeartRadio show. “I am out. I am done. I am finished in New York.”

The conservative TV host, who obsessively rails against liberal policies in Democratic-led states, cited Florida’s lack of state income taxes as a primary reason for his move. “This migration out of blue states with high taxes, burdensome regulation, high crime, horrible school districts is real,” he said.

