A Yale professor is slamming Bill Ackman’s campaign against Harvard, calling the billionaire investor an ‘odious’ oligarch

“Bill Ackman is a pernicious influence on American education. He thinks his money equals wisdom and even if it doesn’t, he thinks it gives him the right to bully at will,” Yale public health professor Gregg Gonsalves wrote on X.

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Yale public health professor Gregg Gonsalves is no fan of Bill Ackman’s crusade against Harvard.Gonsalves accused Ackman of using his wealth and influence to remove Harvard President Claudine Gay.”Bill. You’re an oligarch. That’s why people pay attention,” Gonsalves wrote on X.

A Yale faculty member is engaging Bill Ackman in a public tiff on X, slamming the billionaire investor for his intense campaign against Harvard President Claudine Gay.

“Bill Ackman is a pernicious influence on American education. He thinks his money equals wisdom and even if it doesn’t, he thinks it gives him the right to bully at will,” Yale public health professor Gregg Gonsalves wrote on X on Tuesday.

“Time to stand up to people like him. He’s odious,” Gonsalves wrote.

Ackman responded to the post, which kicked off a lengthy exchange between himself and Gonsalves on X. During the back-and-forth, Gonsalves repeatedly accused Ackman of using his wealth and influence to push for Gay’s removal.

“What did I say about Harvard President Gay that has to do with money? President Gay resigned because she lost the confidence of the University at large due to her actions and inactions and other failures of leadership,” Ackman wrote.

“Would you want Gay to be president of Yale where you apparently serve on the faculty?” Ackman asked Gonsalves.

What did I say about @Harvard President Gay that has to do with money? President Gay resigned because she lost the confidence of the University at large due to her actions and inactions and other failures of leadership. Other than elevating concerns about Gay that were held by… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) January 2, 2024

Gay announced her resignation as Harvard’s president on Tuesday. Her departure caps a stormy but short six-month tenure where she faced criticisms for Harvard’s on-campus antisemitism and allegations of plagiarism.

Ackman has been one of Gay’s most vocal critics. The Harvard alumnus wrote three open letters to his alma mater in 2023, where he repeatedly slammed Gay’s leadership.

The fund manager, however, maintained on Tuesday that he did not use his financial resources to oust Gay.

“How did I use money? I don’t understand. I never threatened to withhold donations etc.,” Ackman told Gonsalves.

“Give me a break. No one would pay any attention to you except for your money,” Gonsalves fired back.

Give me a break. No one would pay any attention to you except for your money. — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) January 2, 2024

“People are interested in what I have to say because I speak the truth without fear of retribution. Because I am financially independent, I can afford to speak the truth,” Ackman told Gonsalves in another post.

But Gonsalves wasn’t having any of it.

“Bill. You’re an oligarch. That’s why people pay attention,” Gonsalves replied.

“Just own it. You’re no sage or man of the people,” he said.

Bill. You’re an oligarch. That’s why people pay attention. Your money and power confer power and undue influence. You misrecognize it as a sign of respect when it’s simply about fawning over a man of wealth. Just own it. You’re no sage or man of the people. — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) January 2, 2024

Gonsalves’s remarks, however, are unlikely to stop Ackman in the latter’s crusade against on-campus antisemitism in US colleges.

Shortly after Gay announced her resignation, the billionaire appeared to set his sights on MIT President Sally Kornbluth.

“Et tu Sally?” Ackman wrote on X.

Gonsalves and Ackman did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Business Insider sent outside regular business hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider