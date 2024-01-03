Kelly Clarkson is “relieved” to stop paying $115,000 a month in spousal support to ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

<!–

Kelly Clarkson has made her latest spousal support payment of $115,000 to her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

A source said Us weekly About the 41-year-old singer: ‘Kelly is relieved that her spousal support for Brandon has come to an end.

‘She’s been ready for this for a while and is very happy that her payments to Brandon are complete. It is very nice to know that this chapter of her life can be closed with the new year.”

The person close to Clarkson added that “Kelly sees this as a new beginning and couldn’t be happier to have a clean slate in 2024.”

The former couple met in 2006 and had been married for almost seven years when the pop star filed for divorce from Blackstock, 47, in June 2020.

Following the finalization of her divorce in 2022, Clarkson was ordered to pay $45,000 a month in child support to her children: daughter River, nine, and son Remington, seven.

Blackstock also received $115,000 a month in spousal support until January of this year.

In November 2023, a California labor commissioner ruled that Blackstock ‘illegally’ booked jobs for Clarkson, including signing her contract as a judge on The Voice, while working as her manager, since only agents can secure roles for talent, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Blackstock also collected fees for other sponsorships, such as Wayfair and Norwegian Cruise Line, in the amount of $2,641,374, according to the outlet.

The labor commissioner ordered Blackstock to return commissions, including $1.98 million for The Voice concert, to his ex-wife.

Blackstock’s legal team reportedly plans to appeal the decision.

In October, Clarkson opened up about her decision to leave The Voice as one of its four celebrity coaches after nine seasons.

Balancing hosting duties for The Kelly Clarkson Show alongside The Voice over the past few years began to feel unmanageable, she said. USA Today.

Clarkson was stepmom to Brandon’s children, Seth and Savannah, before welcoming daughter River, nine, and son Remington, seven; photographed in April 2019

“Full disclosure: I smiled a lot because I was struggling so much in my personal life,” Kelly said of showing up for double duty.

He added: ‘I have learned a lot about what I am capable of handling and also what you should not handle. That was me saying “goodbye” to The Voice and making this big move. I love that family, but I thought, “I’m struggling. I can’t smile anymore. I don’t feel like smiling.”

“What’s great for me with season 5 is that I’m in a great place, not just with my kids, but with me personally and with the show,” he confessed.

‘I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. That measure was very necessary,” Clarkson emphasized.