Expert’s chilling warning over terrorist mastermind Abdul Nacer Benbrika’s claim that he is a changed man after being released from jail for plotting to blow up the MCG

Claims that former terrorist mastermind Abdul Nacer Benbrika has been reformed are being treated with disdain by an international terrorism expert.

Abdul Nacer Benbrika, 64, was released from a Victorian jail last month, 15 years after he was convicted of a murderous plot to kill tens of thousands of Australians.

On Wednesday, Benbrika publicly assured Australians that he was no longer a threat to the community after being “reformed” inside Victoria’s notorious Barwon prison.

Abdul Nacer Benbrika leaves Barwon prison in December

“I’ve thought about it and I’ve learned a big lesson,” he said. Herald of the sun.

“People should know that Nacer (himself) is not what he was.”

Benbrika’s assurances have been treated with skepticism by those dedicated to assessing terrorist threats.

Terrorism expert Dr Ran Porat told Daily Mail Australia that history dictates that most terrorists never changed their hatred towards those who oppose their beliefs.

Terrorism expert Dr Ran Porat.

‘These people are ideologues. They believe with all their heart. They have been indoctrinated from a very young age. It is not easy to erase ideology,” he stated.

“A lot of them are very religious and the fact that they’ve spent time in jail…unless you go through an extreme process, jail is not a place to reform.”

In reality, most Hamas leaders are former criminals themselves.

Dr Porat said while Benbrika himself posed little physical threat to Australians due to his age, he could prove even more dangerous working in the background.

‘I would be concerned about his teachings. He would be worried about his friends. He would keep an eye on it,” Dr. Porat said.

“He would be worried about his disciples or students.”

The convicted terrorist is subject to numerous conditions as part of his release into the community, including requesting permission from police to start a job or volunteer for one.

Benbrika wanted to kill tens of thousands of Australians in evil terrorist plot

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (pictured) was among their targets.

He cannot visit many public places and is prohibited from speaking publicly about terrorist activities, but he can do so as part of his deradicalization program.

The police may also search and remove some of your books.

In releasing Benbrika in December, Victorian Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Hollingworth recognized Benbrika was not a risk of committing a “lone wolf” offence, but rather a risk of influencing others.

“Rather, the general nature of the risk posed by Mr Benbrika is that he would radicalise others or encourage them to engage in religiously inspired acts of violence,” Judge Hollingworth said at the time.

The court heard that a government expert assessed him as moderate to low risk, while an international expert, called by Benbrika’s lawyers, deemed him “low risk.”

Dr. Porat said that if Benbrika had truly changed his beliefs, he should do everything he could to tell those who matter most to him.

‘If you really want to reform maybe you should go out and publicly tell your friends, your followers, that it’s time to lay down your arms. “It’s time to talk about peace and love and things like that, not just say you’re reformed,” he said.

Terrorists who claim to have been reformed only to commit crimes again have plagued the planet for decades.

The leader of Al Qaeda in Iraq, Abu Musab Al-Zarqawi, had been caged and tortured in a US prison before being released amid calls for reforms.

“He created Al Qaeda Iraq, which is the ugly father of ISIS,” Dr. Porat said.

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar claimed he had reformed before being released from prison. Upon his release he became even more dangerous.

Abu Musab al-Zarqawi claimed that he had reformed before becoming leader of al Qaeda in Iraq.

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar swore he had been reformed when he emerged from an Israeli prison in 2011.

He had been freed as part of a deal that saw 1,027 Palestinian and Israeli Arab prisoners released from jail in exchange for a single Israeli hostage, IDF soldier Gilad Shalit.

Sinwar even learned Hebrew, which he used fluently after his release to convince the Jewish state that he was no longer a threat.

In 2004, he thanked his jailers for allowing doctors to save his life from a brain tumor.

His release has long been remembered as one of Israel’s greatest mistakes.

“As we know, he came back with a vengeance,” Dr. Porat said.

‘Before being released, these prisoners sign confessions or statements saying that they have reformed: “I have changed my life. Now I am a saint.” Nobody believes that.’

Dr Porat said that while terrorists were known to repudiate their previous lives and live a good life, they were few and far between.

“An example is the person called ‘The Green Prince,’” he said.

‘He was the son of a Hamas leader who became a complete supporter of Israel. But generally speaking, unless they go through a really big trauma, these people don’t reform.”