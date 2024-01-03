Kennedy Cousin Sprung After Murder Conviction Sues Cop and Connecticut Town

Reuters/Bob Luckey

Michael Skakel, the Kennedy cousin who was freed on procedural grounds after he spent more than a decade behind bars for the 1975 murder of his teenage neighbor, has sued the town of Greenwich, Connecticut, and its lead investigator on claims he was targeted for financial gain.

Skakel, a 63-year-old nephew of Robert F. Kennedy’s widow, Ethel Kennedy, has been on a crusade to clear his name after he was wrongfully convicted in 2002 of murdering 15-year-old Martha Moxley.

Skakel’s arrest and trial were a national spectacle—one he now claims the town’s lead investigator, Frank Garr, was hoping to cash in on through a book collaboration about Shakel’s conviction.

