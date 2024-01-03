Elon Musk is still fuming over John Oliver roasting him

“It is rather tragic to see an otherwise capable comedian like John Oliver become weak sauce,” Elon Musk wrote on X.

It may be a new year, but Elon Musk hasn’t forgotten how comedian John Oliver roasted him in 2023.

“It is rather tragic to see an otherwise capable comedian like John Oliver become weak sauce,” Elon Musk wrote on X on Tuesday.

“The reason he is not very funny these days is because he is too keen to pander to wokeness, which is fundamentally a lie, whereas great humor requires revealed truth,” Musk continued.

The British comic had made fun of Musk in an episode of his HBO Show “Last Week Tonight.” The episode, titled “Elon Musk,” delved into the struggles faced by Musk and his companies, Tesla and X.

This isn’t the first time Musk has slammed Oliver for making fun of him. Musk said last month that he thought Oliver had lost his touch as a comedian.

“Oliver was great several years ago, but stopped being funny when he sold his soul to wokeness where humor is basically illegal.” Musk wrote on December 19.

Musk hasn’t been afraid to speak out against media personalities and celebrities who’ve gotten into his crosshairs.

The billionaire mocked Paris Hilton after her company pulled their ads from X amid concerns over the platform’s antisemitic content.

“The ad campaign wasn’t super convincing tbh,” Musk wrote on X in December, referencing Hilton’s cookware line. “I don’t think Paris cooks a lot.”

