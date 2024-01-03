Hervey Bay murder suicide: Man and woman found dead in Urangan unit

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An elderly man and woman have died in a beachside suburb in what police are calling a suspected murder suicide.

Police were called to a complex in Urangan, near Hervey Bay on Queensland’s Fraser Coast, on Tuesday to conduct a welfare check on one of the units.

Upon arrival, the agents found inside the unit the bodies of the occupants of the home, a 70-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman.

It is understood the couple were husband and wife.

Police found the bodies of a man and a woman inside a unit in a complex in Urangan on Tuesday.

“Police believe the man and woman knew each other and there is no threat to the community,” a Maryborough police statement said.

A crime scene was established at the King Street address and remains at the scene.

Several police vehicles were parked in the driveway and on the street Wednesday as investigators and forensic police continued their investigations.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Detectives are urging anyone who witnessed anything or has relevant information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

If you or someone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14, Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.