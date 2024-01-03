Robert Irwin reunites with his girlfriend Rorie Buckey as he leaves Perth Airport with his extended family, including Heath Ledger’s mother.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Robert Irwin is celebrating his first holiday season with his new girlfriend Rorie Buckey by his side.

And it looks like the Wildlife Warrior, 20, has been wholeheartedly welcomed into the Buckey clan, as he was spotted embarking on holiday with Rorie, 19, and their extended family last week.

The lovebirds were spotted checking in for a flight at Perth Airport last Wednesday, along with Rorie’s mother Kate Buckey, sister of the late Australian actor Heath Ledger.

Also joining the traveling party were Rorie’s father Nathan, her twin sister Scarlett, Heath Ledger’s mother Sally Bell and her husband Roger.

Robert was all smiles as he chatted with his in-laws at the departure terminal, dressed in a casual green T-shirt, jeans and sneakers.

Robert Irwin, 20 (centre), has been wholeheartedly welcomed into the Buckey clan as he was seen embarking on holiday with his girlfriend Rorie, 19 (right) and their extended family last week. (Pictured with Rorie’s mother Kate)

Sometimes Robert would take his beloved aside to chat happily before boarding the plane.

Rorie looked chic in a black turtleneck top, skinny jeans and matching sneakers.

The blonde beauty accessorized her look with a blue crossbody bag, pearl earrings, and a pendant necklace.

Robert and Rorie became Instagram official in August, after months of rumors that they were dating.

The couple are currently in a long-distance relationship, with Robert based at Australia Zoo in Queensland, while Rorie is in Perth.

Robert and Rorie have a lot in common.

They both grew up in the public eye after suffering the devastating loss of a family member.

Heath was at the peak of his Hollywood career when he was found dead in January 2008 after an accidental overdose of prescription drugs.

Meanwhile, Robert’s father, Steve, known to the world as the ‘Crocodile Hunter’, died aged 44, on September 4, 2006, after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb.

Meanwhile, rumors recently surfaced that Robert is preparing to pop the question very soon, even though the young couple has only been dating for about a year.

According New Idea magazine, the media personality could propose when Rorie visits him in Africa while filming I’m A Celebrity in the coming months.

“Everyone is convinced that their goal is to raise the issue when they are in Africa,” said one source.

‘Robert is crazy about her and is planning something unforgettable when he formally proposes to her. They both know it’s part of her plans, so he’s been coming up with special ways to make it a surprise.

Robert and Rorie went Instagram official in August, after months of rumors that they were dating.

Rumors recently surfaced that Robert is preparing to pop the question very soon, even though the young couple has only been dating for about a year.