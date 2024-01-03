Wed. Jan 3rd, 2024

    Fox News Psychic Predicts ‘Loss’ for Trump in 2024

    Fox News host Jesse Watters concluded his first show of the new year with a look toward the political futures of President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, and did so by calling upon not any sort of political authority, but rather a psychic and self-described “ghost hunter” who foresaw “a sense of loss” for the former president.

    On Jesse Watters Primetime, the namesake host—who promised plenty of entertainment upon the launch of his show last summer—spoke with Paula Roberts, “The English Psychic,” who is also a clairvoyant and handwriting analyst, according to her website.

    Watters prefaced the interaction by claiming that he had already asked another fortune teller about Trump’s fate this year, and was told “there would be a grave injustice this fall.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

