Anthony Albanese calls for four-year fixed terms for federal parliament instead of three

The three-year term limit for federal MPs is too short, the prime minister says, but admits changes to the time they spend in parliament are unlikely to come soon.

Anthony Albanese said it was unfortunate that an increase to four-year terms for the federal parliament was not approved soon, despite states and territories having longer limits.

“Our terms are too short, only three years,” Albanese told reporters in Sydney on Wednesday.

“There have been a couple of attempts to fix this problem in the past, and it’s very difficult to change.”

Labour’s national platform said fixed four-year terms should be considered for the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Labour's national platform believes fixed four-year terms should be considered for the House of Representatives and the Senate. However, changes would only come about through a successful referendum.

But any change to the length of MPs’ terms would require a successful referendum.

“Our vision, our long-term policy, and we have put it to the Australian people, is for four-year terms, but I don’t anticipate that happening anytime soon,” Mr Albanese said.

“It’s a shame, each state has four years.”

The next federal election will be held in May 2025, but can be held earlier if the prime minister wants to go to the polls earlier.

Albanese had previously said he wanted to serve out his entire term as prime minister.

He did not say whether early elections would be held when asked if they would take place in 2024.

“We are focused on governing during the year,” he said.