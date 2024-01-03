REVEALED: Travis Kelce’s calculated plot to become as famous as The Rock: Taylor Swift’s NFL star boyfriend now has five agents and is reviewing movie scripts in the hopes of becoming an actor, with romance turbo-charging his ambitions

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Estimating that Travis Kelce wants to be as famous as Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and has hired five agents in a bid to boost his career and become a movie star, his managers reveal.

The Kansas City Chiefs star and twin brothers André and Aaron Eanes got together when Travis was still a student at the University of Cincinnati.

On a trip to Los Angeles in 2022, the trio walked past a huge poster of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Kelce said, ‘Man, I don’t think I’ll ever be as famous as The Rock,’ his reps revealed.

The twins looked at each other and said, ‘Yes, you can.’ Kelce’s plan worked and her 2023 was an enviable year after she became known as ‘Mr Taylor Swift’.

The Eanes brothers, 34, tactically came up with a business plan to put Kelce on the map both on and off the court.

Kelce’s newfound fame could be due in part to his girlfriend Taylor Swift

Kelce’s coaches, André (left) and Aaron (right) Eanes, have tactically put together a business plan to put Kelce on the map both on and off the field.

While dating the world’s biggest pop star, Taylor Swift, wasn’t necessarily part of the plan, it certainly helped. Since she dated Swift, Kelce has been exposed to a whole new demographic.

Kelce and Swift are seen here celebrating New Year’s Eve with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

The football player has starred in seven national television commercials, hosted SNL, launched a clothing line with his team and co-hosts a podcast with his brother, Eagles player Jason Kelce.

While previously his fan base was mainly limited to men, usually football fans, his new superstar girlfriend has helped him reach many more women along with different age groups around the world.

Their team has grown to include a creative strategist, community outreach coordinator, Los Angeles-based publicist, personal chef, and trainer. The New York Times revealed.

Additionally, Kelce also has four agents to simply focus on his football career, led by Mike Simon of VMG Sports.

The 34-year-old athlete recently became a client of Creative Artists Agency because he dreams of expanding his career into the world of acting.

The Eanes brothers orchestrate the entire master plan behind the scenes. They are the ones who make the decisions.

“People tell me, ‘Man, it’s been a crazy year,’” Aaron Eanes said. ‘When I say, ‘Actually, he’s not that crazy,’ people look at me funny. It’s because it’s easy when you have a plan. “We are executing that plan.”

Kelce along with his gigantic management team have a window of time between the end of the Super Bowl in February and the start of rain camp in July.

During this period, Kelce’s team is focused on how his personal brand will develop beyond his football career.

Kelce first tasted mainstream celebrity status when he appeared in a 2015 issue of Complex magazine.

Their team has grown beyond the Eanes twins to include a creative strategist, a community outreach coordinator, a Los Angeles-based publicist, a personal chef, and a trainer.

The football player has starred in seven national television commercials, hosted SNL, launched a clothing line with his team and co-hosts a podcast with his brother, Eagles player Jason Kelce.

On March 4, 2023, Kelce’s episode of Saturday Night Live aired and the athlete was so overcome with the emotions of achieving his dreams that he choked during his monologue.

The 26-year-old stood on top of a pool table wearing a burgundy velvet Versace jumpsuit and Gucci sunglasses.

Her big debut earned her a reality dating show offer from E!, according to Aaron Eanes.

The brothers agreed to participate in the show Catching Kelce, which followed the football star for eight episodes as he found “true love.”

Kelce broke up with winner Maya Benberry in January 2017, a few months after the show ended.

The Kansas City Chiefs player had his sights set on higher goals and told his coaches he wanted to land a spot on SNL.

In their interview with The New York Times, the Eanes twins said they worry the world will become desensitized to Kelce if there is too much of him in the media.

He said the New Year will bring fewer deals with a focus on “quality over quantity” and “authenticity first.”

In October, Kelce filed for five trademarks for phrases, including his own name.

In addition to his name, the NFL player is also reportedly looking to trademark his Instagram username, ‘Killlatrav,’ his signature catchphrase, ‘Alright Nah,’ a reference to his jersey number, ‘Flight 87,’ and ‘Kelce’s Krunch’.

The filings stated that Kelce will use the trademarks for various purposes, including pins, posters, dolls, clothing and even a cereal.

The ‘Killatrav’ submission states that its purpose is jewellery, including tag pins.

Kelce launched its limited-edition ‘Kelce Krunch’ cereal last year after signing a multi-year sponsorship deal with supermarket chain Hy-Vee in 2021, with some of the proceeds going to its foundation.

The ‘Flight 87′ trademark is a nod to his jersey number, which also appears on Kelce’s other projects, including his foundation, ’87 & Running.’ Her presentation also indicates that her purpose is jewelry.

The now-infamous Kelce first tried to catch Swift’s attention when he attended her Eras Tour show at Arrowhead Stadium in July, and revealed on her New Heights podcast later in the summer that he made a friendship bracelet with her number on it. to give it to the pop icon. .

He wasn’t able to meet Swift behind the scenes of her sold-out tour, but her antics on the ‘metal’ podcast eventually caught his attention and the singer revealed that they started dating right away.