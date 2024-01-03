Stock market today: Asian markets track Wall Street’s decline, eroding last year’s gains

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Asian stocks fell on Wednesday after Wall Street began 2024 on the downside, shedding some of its powerful gains from last year.

US futures fell and oil prices were little changed.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1% to 16,618.50, weighed down by a 2% drop in technology stocks, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1% to 2,966.13.

Prices of Chinese gaming companies rose, with Tencent Holdings and Netease adding more than 1% after local reports that a senior official responsible for overseeing China’s gaming industry had been fired after the publication of a draft of regulations last month caused a collapse in gaming stocks just days before. Christmas.

S from Australia&The P/ASX 200 fell 1.4% to 7,523.20. South Korea’s benchmark index fell 2.3% to 2,607.31 after hovering around a 19-month high on Tuesday amid a ban on short selling.

The Bangkok SET lost less than 0.1% and India’s Sensex lost 0.4%.

Japanese markets remained closed for the New Year holidays.

On Tuesday Wall Street, the S&The P 500 fell 0.6% to 4,742.83 after starting the year on the verge of an all-time high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% to 37,715.04, and the Nasdaq composite led the market lower with a 1.6% drop to 14,765.94.

Some of the market’s steepest declines came from stocks that were last year’s biggest winners. Apple lost 3.6% in its worst day in almost five months, and Nvidia and Meta Platforms fell more than 2%. Tesla, another member of the “Magnificent 7” Big Tech stocks that drove more than half of Wall Street’s returns last year, swung between losses and gains after reporting its deliveries and production for the end of 2024. It ended the day with a drop of less than 0.1%.

ASML, based in the Netherlands, collapsed after the Dutch government partially revoked a license to ship some products to customers in China. The United States has been pushing for limits on chip technology exports to China. US-listed ASML shares fell 5.3% and US chip stocks also weakened.

Health care stocks held up better after Wall Street analysts upgraded ratings for some, including a 13.1% jump for Moderna. Amgen’s 3.3% gain and UnitedHealth Group’s 2.4% rise were two of the strongest forces driving the Dow.

Investors were bracing for a pause in the big rally that led to the S&P500 to nine consecutive winning weeks and within 0.6% of its record set almost exactly two years ago. That big increase came in the hope that the Federal Reserve could have devised a clever escape from high inflation: an escape in which high interest rates slow the economy enough to cool inflation, but not so much that cause a painful recession.

A report on Tuesday showed that the US manufacturing industry may be weaker than previously thought. It contracted more last month than an earlier preliminary reading, S. said.&P Global, as new sales fell due to weakness both abroad and at home. However, business confidence hit a three-month high.

A separate report showed that growth in construction spending slowed slightly more in November than economists expected.

Like stocks, Treasury yields in the bond market also retreated slightly on Tuesday after their biggest moves since the fall. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.94% from 3.87% late Friday.

More high-profile reports on the economy are coming later this week. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve will release minutes from its latest policy meeting, which raised hopes of a series of rate cuts this year.

Another report on Wednesday will show how many job openings U.S. employers were advertising at the end of November, data that the Federal Reserve is closely monitoring. The U.S. government’s monthly tally of job growth across the country will be released on Friday.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil lost 2 cents to $70.36 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 4 cents to $75.85 a barrel.

The US dollar rose to 142.11 Japanese yen from 141.99 yen. The euro rose to $1.0959 from $1.0936.