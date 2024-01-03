Shocking photos reveal damage to Ian Ziering’s $100,000 Mercedes after a terrifying attack by motorcyclists while the 90210 star was driving with his 10-year-old daughter on Hollywood Boulevard.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Shocking photographs reveal the damage suffered by Ian Ziering’s $100,000 Mercedes after motorcyclists attacked him while he was driving with his 10-year-old daughter.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor, 59, was seen in a video clip colliding with a cyclist on a minibike, after which he fended off attacks from several other cyclists in the group around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

His gray Mercedes SUV GLE, now idling in his driveway, was left mangled and slightly dented in the driver’s side windshield. The rearview mirror was also badly broken.

Ziering, who played the role of Steve Sanders on the Fox series from 1990 to 2000, took to Instagram on Monday to share details of the ‘alarming incident’ and updated fans on the status of her 10-year-old daughter, Penna, who was sitting in her car at the time of the altercation.

“I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are completely unharmed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing audacity of these groups disrupting public safety and peace,” Ziering said in his post.

Ian Ziering’s gray Mercedes GLE SUV is seen parked in his driveway with broken windows after it was involved in an attack with motorcyclists Sunday on Hollywood Boulevard.

The front windshield on the driver’s side was shattered and slightly dented.

One of the rear-view mirrors of the car was also shattered after the violent incident.

The violent incident took place on Hollywood Boulevard when four motorcyclists threw punches and kicks at Ziering before he ran across the street.

“While I was stuck in traffic, one of these motorcyclists aggressively approached my car, leading to a disturbing confrontation,” he said in his social media post.

‘In an attempt to assess any damage, I got out of my car. Unfortunately, this action led to a physical altercation, which I overcame to protect myself.”

As dozens of onlookers gathered at the popular spot on New Year’s Eve, no one seemed to intervene on Ziering’s behalf in the incident.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was arrested in connection with the incident as of Sunday evening. TMZ reported, noting that “an official report” lists the Newark, New Jersey-born actor “as the victim” of the incident.

Police said they are investigating the incident and contacting the people involved.

“This situation highlights a larger problem of vandalism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior.”

“As a citizen and father, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this type of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response of the authorities seems insufficient,” he continued in his position, before urging the authorities to “take measures”. decisive action.’

Ziering took to Instagram on Monday to share details of the “alarming incident” and update fans on the condition of her 10-year-old daughter, Penna, who was sitting in her car at the time.

The rest of the car was left intact. It was not immediately clear if anyone was arrested in connection with the incident.

The cracked windshield can be seen from the side angle of the car, on the driver’s side.

“I have always been an advocate against bullying and misconduct, and this incident reinforces my belief in the importance of personal and community safety.”

He concluded: ‘I am grateful for the support of my family, friends and fans during this time.

‘It is in challenging times like these when the strength and unity of our community is most vital. Happy new year.’

Ziering shares equal custody of Penna, as well as his 12-year-old daughter Mia, with his ex-wife Erin Ludwig. The former couple married in 2010, separated in 2019, and their divorce was finalized in 2022.

On Monday, Erin, a registered nurse who still uses the last name Ziering on social media, took to Instagram to break her silence about the altercation.

“I have over 150 messages about this incident in 24 hours and I am not responding due to (Ian and Penna’s) privacy,” Erin said in response to her ex’s post.

“As I appreciate everyone’s need for information, please understand respectfully and if you need information, please contact the people directly involved.”

While fighting with a cyclist, others surrounded him and attacked him while the actor was trapped against his car.

Ziering and her daughters Penna Mae Ziering (left) and Mia Loren Ziering (right) pictured at the Jingle Ball in Los Angeles in December.

After Ziering broke his silence about the incident on Monday, his ex-wife Erin Ludwig reposted her story. The couple’s other daughter, Mia, corrected false reports that she was in the car at the time, but her sister Penna was in the vehicle at the time.

In another slide shared via Instagram Stories, the mother of two re-shared her daughter Mia’s post on social media.

Mia’s note corrected a reporting error: ‘Guys, I’m fine. tmz literally lied. I wasn’t the one in the car. It was Penna,” the preteen wrote.

She continued: “Thank you for checking, but it was misinformation and also very embarrassing.” And it’s clearly Penna. like huh.’

Her mother reiterated on her own page: ‘Also please respect my daughter’s privacy. She named herself the one she shouldn’t have.

A source told DailyMail.com that Ziering is “doing well” following the incident.

Police told TMZ they are investigating the incident and contacting those involved.

Ziering got out of his car before running across the street. He later admitted that in doing so, “unfortunately, it turned into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself.”

(LR) Gabrielle Carteris, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth and Ziering were seen in 2019 in the BH90210 reboot.

In an additional video posted by the outlet, Ziering appeared to be comforting Mia, who was visibly upset.

Police tell TMZ they are investigating the incident, which took place near the famous corner of Hollywood and Highland, right along the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and contacting the people involved.

Sources told the outlet that Ziering’s “vehicle…may have been struck” prior to the conflict caught on camera in the incident.

Ziering was able to return to his vehicle and leave the scene, sources told the outlet, while the group of minibike riders also abruptly left the scene after the violent incident.