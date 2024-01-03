Israeli forces open fire at Al-Bustan and Ayta Al-Shaab outskirts, escalation spurs mass gatherings and evacuations

NNA – The Israeli enemy on Wednesday morning opened fire from its positions adjacent to the town of Ayta Al-Shaab with heavy machine guns towards the outskirts of the southern Lebanese towns of Al-Bustan and Ayta Al-Shaab.nbsp;

At night, cautious calm was disrupted in the villages of the western and central sectors by intense enemy reconnaissance flights over Tyre district and the coastal region at a low altitude, continuing until this morning. This occurred amid the continued launching of flares above the bordering villages adjacent to the Blue Line in the western and central sectors.

Meanwhile, the evacuation of residents from the border villages towards safer areas, especially towards the city of Tyre, persisted.

On the other hand, camps in the Tyre area and several squares in Tyre and its villages witnessed mass gatherings last night expressing condemnation for the assassination of Hamas leader al-Arouri and his brothers. Calls were made for protests, sit-ins, declaring mourning, and recitation of the Holy Quran from mosque minarets.

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========R.H.