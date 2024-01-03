Macron Calls On Israel To Avoid Escalation, ‘Particularly In Lebanon’

NNA – French President Emmanuel Macron called on Israel to avoid escalation, quot;particularly in Lebanonquot;, following a strike in Beirut attributed to Israel that killed Hamas#39;s deputy leader, the Elysee Palace said Tuesday.

Macron, who spoke by telephone with Israeli minister and war cabinet member Benny Gantz, said quot;it was essential to avoid any escalatory attitude, particularly in Lebanon, and that France would continue to pass on these messages to all players directly or indirectly involved in the areaquot;, the presidency said.

Hamas number two Saleh al-Aruri was killed in a strike attributed to Israel in a suburb of Beirut on Tuesday evening, the Palestinian militant group and Lebanese security officials said.

Israel regularly carries out strikes against the Hamas-allied Hezbollah movement along its shared border with Lebanon, but Aruri#39;s killing was the first time since the start of the war in Gaza that it has targeted the Lebanese capital.

After the strike, Hezbollah vowed Aruri#39;s death would not go quot;unpunishedquot;, calling it quot;a serious assault on Lebanon… and a dangerous development in the course of the warquot;.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati also condemned the killing and said it quot;aims to draw Lebanonquot; further into the Israel-Hamas war.

In his conversation with Gantz, Macron reiterated his call for a quot;lasting ceasefirequot; between Israel and Hamas, the presidency said.

He also expressed again his quot;deepest concernquot; at the mounting civilian death toll in Gaza, as well as the humanitarian crisis unfolding inside the Palestinian territory, while at the same time reaffirming quot;France#39;s commitment to the security of Israelquot;.

The war in Gaza was triggered by Hamas#39;s bloody attack on October 7, which resulted in the death of around 1,140 people in Israel, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.–AFP

