Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for January 3, 2023

    An-Nahar:nbsp;

    The most dangerous breach sparks wider warning… Israel assassinates Al-Arouri in the heart of Beirut suburbsnbsp;

    Nidaa Al-Watan:nbsp;

    Departure movement via Beirut airport

    Lebanon shifts toward New York and Washington
    Israel assassinates al-Arouri, #39;rules of engagement#39; altered

    Nasrallah responds to #39;serious development#39;

    Al-Joumhouria:nbsp;

    Israel crosses red lines

    Anticipation builds for Nasrallah#39;s positions today

    Al-Akhbar:nbsp;

    Assassination of Saleh Al-Arouri: Hezbollah vows retaliation and punishment

