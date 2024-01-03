Israel’s ‘evil activity’ is real threat to peace and security, says Iran FM

NNA -nbsp;Iran#39;s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has condemned as quot;cowardlyquot; Israel#39;s assassination of Hamas#39;s deputy leader Saleh Al Arouri in southern Beirut.

quot;Such a cowardly terrorist operation proves that the Zionist regime has not achieved any of its goals after weeks of war crimes, genocide and destruction in Gaza and the West Bank, despite the direct support of the White House,quot; Mrnbsp;Amir-Abdollahian said on social media network X.

quot;The evil activity of this regime#39;s terror machine in other countries is a real threat to peace and security and a serious alarm for the security of all countries in the region,quot; he added.

Mr Al Arouri, a founder of the group#39;s military wing, was killed with three others in a drone strike on the southern suburb of Dahieh.–agenciesnbsp;

