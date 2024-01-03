Japan hit by 5.5 magnitude earthquake

NNA -nbsp;Another strong aftershock earthquake occurred in the central part of Japan. According to the country#39;s National Meteorological Agency, the magnitude was 5.5.

No tsunami alert was announced.

Since Monday Japan has seen more than 300 earthquakes of various strength. The magnitude of the most powerful one amounted to 7.6. The tsunami alert remained effective for the entire western coast of the country for more than 20 hours. The earthquake was the most powerful in this part of Japan since 1885. Seismologists warn that aftershocks will continue in this region for about a week, according to TASS.

There is a danger of more heavy earthquakes with a magnitude above 7. Local residents are urged to stay on guard and follow the official warnings and advice from emergency services and authorities.

According to the latest data, a series of earthquakes in Japan has killed at least 62 people and left more than 100 injured. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction in the Ishikawa Prefecture.–agenciesnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========R.H.