Wed. Jan 3rd, 2024

    Lebanon News

    UNIFIL's Ardiel voices concern over potential escalation

    By

    Jan 3, 2024

    NNA – Responding to a question from NNA about the situation along the Blue Line following the assassination of Hamas leader in Beirut on Tuesday, deputy chief of UNIFILrsquo;s Strategic Communications and Public Information Office, Kandice Ardiel, voiced concern over any potential escalation.

    ldquo;We are deeply concerned at any potential for escalation that could have devastating consequences for people on both sides of the Blue Line,rdquo; Ardiel said.

    ldquo;We continue to implore all parties cease their fire, and any interlocutors with influence to urge restraint,rdquo; she added.

    By

