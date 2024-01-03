UNIFIL’s Ardiel voices concern over potential escalation

NNA – Responding to a question from NNA about the situation along the Blue Line following the assassination of Hamas leader in Beirut on Tuesday, deputy chief of UNIFILrsquo;s Strategic Communications and Public Information Office, Kandice Ardiel, voiced concern over any potential escalation.

ldquo;We are deeply concerned at any potential for escalation that could have devastating consequences for people on both sides of the Blue Line,rdquo; Ardiel said.

ldquo;We continue to implore all parties cease their fire, and any interlocutors with influence to urge restraint,rdquo; she added.

