Wed. Jan 3rd, 2024

    WHO condemns Israeli targeting of Palestinian Red Crescent in Gaza

    By

    Jan 3, 2024

    NNA – Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus denounced the Israeli strikes on the Palestine Red Crescent Society headquarters in Gaza, describing them as quot;unacceptable.quot;

    quot;I deplore today#39;s strikes on the PRCS-run Al-Amal hospitalquot;, he added.

    He pointed that quot;Gaza#39;s health system is already on its knees, with health and aid workers continuously stymied in their efforts to save lives due to the hostilitiesquot;.

    The occupation warplanes targeted, on Tuesday, the eighth floor of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society headquarters and the vicinity of Al-Amal Hospital, in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, killing 5 Palestinians and wounding three other displaced people.

    Around 14,000 people were sheltering at the hospital; however, quot;many of them have now left after the area was targetedquot;, Palestinian Red Crescent Society said.–agenciesnbsp;

