Islamic resistance targets new group of enemy soldiers while inspecting Marj site

NNA – The following statement was issued on Wednesday by Islamic Resistance in Lebanon: ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, following the Israeli enemy#39;s withdrawal of its casualties who were previously targeted near the Marj site, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 pm yesterday a new group of Israeli enemy soldiers who had approached to inspect an area equipped with guided weapons, resulting in casualties among them, including fatalities and injuries.rdquo;

==========R.H.