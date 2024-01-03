Dozens killed in Israeli airstrikes on sites in Gaza

NNA – Dozens of Palestinian civilians, including children and women, were killed and injured at dawn on Wednesday, as the Israeli occupation forces continued to bomb various areas of the Gaza Strip, concentrated in the center and south of the Gaza Strip, in conjunction with the launching of fire belts.

Three citizens were killed, and others were injured, as a result of the occupation targeting a house owned by Al-Nahhal family in the Khirbet Al-Adas area, east of Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

A number of civilians were killed, and dozens were injured, when the occupation bombed a house behind the schools of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), east of Al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip.

The occupation aircraft also destroyed a number of Ain Goliath towers in the Nuseirat camp, and bombed the vicinity of Twenty Street in the camp.

While fire belts were carried out east of the Nuseirat camp and Khan Yunis to the south, explosions and violent bombardment were heard from the occupation warplanes in the southern parts of central Khan Yunis.

A short while ago, the bodies of four female civilians were retrieved in Khan Yunis after Red Crescent crews were able to enter Hamad Town.

The occupation aircraft launched a series of violent raids on the Nuseirat, Bureij, and Maghazi camps in the central Gaza Strip.

Violent Israeli air strikes targeted the Al-Manara, Qaizan Al-Najjar and Ma#39;an neighborhoods in the city of Khan Yunis.

The Israeli destruction machine is still waging its aggression and war on the Gaza Strip for the 89th day in a row, as the number of dead in the Gaza Strip from the beginning of the aggression until yesterday evening reached more than 22,000, most of them women and children, while the number of wounded exceeded 57,000 and thousands are still missing.–WAFA

