The mother of Brazilian star Dani Alves launches an extraordinary attack on the woman she accuses of raping, showing photos of her partying after the alleged sexual assault in a bid to discredit her

The mother of Brazilian football star Dani Alves has launched an extraordinary attack on the woman he is accused of raping.

Lucía Alves took the surprising step of naming her son’s accuser and posting photos that she claimed showed her partying after the alleged attack in a crude attempt to discredit her.

Her son, 40, was arrested on suspicion of rape on January 20 in Barcelona after flying to Spain from Mexico and has remained in custody since.

Now, Lucía has told her 15,000 Instagram followers along with a selfie photo of the young woman whose name and surname she published: ‘Seeing the complainant for the first time.’

Lucia went on to highlight how the 24-year-old, who will testify against Alves at his rape trial next month in Barcelona, ​​had backtracked on her original decision to waive her right to compensation if the footballer is convicted.

And Alves’ mother, who previously accused ‘Judas traitors’ of taking her imprisoned son from her, completed her shock post by posting videos of her accuser partying.

Lucía claimed that the images were taken after Alves, who was fired by Mexican club Pumas over the allegations, was arrested for the alleged rape at a nightclub in late December 2022.

Lucía published a selfie with her son, married to model Joana Sanz, along with a message that said: “I would give my life for you my love.” I love you to infinity and beyond

In another message along with a photo of Alves with his loved ones referring to his upcoming trial, he added: “It doesn’t matter what we have been through or what we are going through or what we still have to experience.” What matters is the love that unites us and we will give our last drop of blood to get you out of that trap, my son.

He used the images to try to discredit medical reports presented as part of the trial against his son that indicated how his alleged victim suffered from anxiety and depression.

Spanish judicial officials have yet to comment on the publication and Brazilian media speculate that Lucía may have gotten into trouble with both the Spanish state and the woman who accused Alves of rape.

Lucia published her post as her son prepares to take the stand in a three-day trial after being warned he could be jailed for up to 12 years if found guilty.

State prosecutors laid out their case against Alves, who has been in pretrial detention near Barcelona since Jan. 20 last year and served 40 years behind bars last May, in a pretrial indictment they filed in November.

He revealed that they were asking for a nine-year prison sentence for the footballer and a ten-year probation period in case of conviction.

They also said they wanted the father-of-two to pay £130,000 (€150,000) in compensation to his victim, who has not been named or identified in his homeland of Spain, if he is found guilty.

The lawyers of Alves’ alleged victim, who are also prosecuting him in the same process, have demanded the maximum sentence of 12 years in prison.

Spanish prosecutors accuse Alves of slapping his alleged victim before raping her in the early hours of December 31, 2022.

They will also allege that the footballer left his accuser feeling “anguish and terror” after locking her inside a bathroom at the exclusive Sutton nightclub in Barcelona, ​​groping her and trying to force her to perform a sexual act with him before consummating the rape without putting herself on. condom. .

The trial will be held from February 5 to 7 at the Provincial Court of Barcelona.

Alves admitted cheating on his model wife Joana Sanz by having sex with his accuser, but insists it was consensual.

State prosecutors have defined the crime charged in their indictment as “penetrative sexual assault.”

In November the footballer was ordered to stand trial, paving the way for the state prosecutor’s indictment.

It was initially reported that Alves had been accused of putting his hands down a woman’s underwear inside a bathroom in the VIP area of ​​Sutton nightclub before it emerged that his alleged victim said she had been raped.

He was sacked by Mexican team UNAM Pumas following his arrest in Barcelona early last year after he flew back to the Catalan capital to attend his mother-in-law’s funeral.

He has repeatedly applied for bail, but all have been rejected. The judges said his alleged victim’s version of events was consistent and noted that Alves had changed his story several times as evidence authorities had against him emerged.

Alves claimed before his arrest that he had never met his accuser, but ended up backtracking after being detained.

In an exclusive interview from his cell at Brians 2 prison near Barcelona in June with Spanish television journalist and journalist Mayka Navarro, he stated: “The only person I have to apologize to is my wife, Joana Sanz”.

In addition to two spells at Barcelona, ​​Alves has played for Sevilla, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Sao Paulo.

He is widely considered one of the best full-backs of all time.

He became the oldest player to represent Brazil at the World Cup in Qatar in December 2022.