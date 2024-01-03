Chelsea “are willing to let Trevoh Chalobah leave this month as he nears his recovery amid links to Roma and Tottenham”… but the defender is “likely to be loaned out before securing a permanent exit”.

Chelsea reportedly willing to let Trevoh Chalobah leave this month

But he will probably only be allowed to leave on loan after being linked with Roma.

Chelsea are reportedly willing to let Trevoh Chalobah leave the club this month as his recovery nears, but he will likely only go out on loan.

The 24-year-old has not featured at all this season, although he is close to regaining full fitness after a hamstring problem kept him out since August.

And now that he has almost recovered from his injury problems, there is a chance Chelsea could offload him, according to Sunwhile the Blues seek to balance their accounts to comply with Financial Fair Play.

The Blues are said to be planning some departures this month to avoid having a bloated squad, with Ian Maatsen and Malang Sarr also among the players who could leave in January.

Given his lack of action this season – and many Chelsea players ahead of him in the pecking order – Chalobah has been heavily linked with a departure and Jose Mourinho’s Roma are rumored to be interested.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino (left) is reportedly willing to allow Trevoh Chalobah to leave the club this month.

Chalobah is on the verge of returning to fitness after a hamstring injury kept him out since August.

However, according to the Sun newspaper, Chalobah will likely leave the club on loan, with a view to a permanent transfer, having also been linked with Tottenham and Bayern Munich.

This week, Gazetta dello Sport reported that Serie A side Roma have made initial inquiries about Chalobah and would be willing to loan him out for this season.

Meanwhile, the Independent has claimed that Bayern Munich are also attempting to loan Chalobah to the German city after failing to sign him in the summer.

Removing Chalobah from the wage bill would give Chelsea more freedom to operate in the market this month, as the Blues look to strengthen after a difficult season so far.

José Mourinho’s Roma are among the teams that would be interested in Chalobah

They currently sit 10th in the Premier League standings after winning eight, losing eight and drawing four.

As well as Chalobah, Chelsea are also understood to be open to selling Conor Gallagher this month, with Tottenham said to be interested.

Mail Sport’s Sami Mokbel revealed on It’s All Kicking Off that the move is “on firm footing” as Chelsea look to join their ranks this month.