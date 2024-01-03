Israel reportedly in talks with Congo on taking Gaza emigrants

NNA – Israel is said to have held secret talks with Congo about the potential acceptance of people from the Gaza Strip, Zman Yisrael reported on Wednesday citing sources.

quot;Congo will be willing to take in migrants, and we#39;re in talks with others,quot; an insider in the security cabinet told the portal. Meanwhile, the United States State Department previously criticized calls by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir advocating for the potential resettlement of Palestinians, slamming such statements as quot;inflammatoryquot; and quot;irresponsible.quot;–agenciesnbsp;

==========R.H.