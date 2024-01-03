Jack Smith Keeps Telegraphing Some Seriously Scandalous Trump Crimes

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

As Special Counsel Jack Smith makes the case that former President Donald Trump shouldn’t have vast immunity to commit crimes, Smith has compiled a very curious list of theoretical misdeeds that seem to telegraph potential bombshells at his upcoming D.C. trial.

Accepting a bribe, ordering an FBI director to fake evidence against a political foe, ordering the military to murder critics, and even selling nuclear secrets to a foreign enemy—these are the particular and peculiar crimes that prosecutors say Trump could get away with if he succeeds in arguing that presidential immunity gives him king-like powers to do as he pleases from the White House.

Again, theoretically, of course.

