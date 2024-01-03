Donald Trump’s presidency, Richard Branson’s space race and the rise of the smart watch: The Simpsons’ most accurate predictions over the years

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The Simpsons have earned a unique reputation for their uncanny ability to accurately predict future events.

With the entire series available to stream on Disney+, now is the perfect time to look back at five of the show’s most eerily accurate predictions.

Donald Trump becomes president of the United States

In the 2000 episode ‘Bart to the Future,’ the show correctly predicted that then-wealthy real estate magnate Donald Trump would one day be president of the United States.

In the episode, an adult Lisa Simpson is president and is heard commenting that she is working hard to clean up the mess caused by her predecessor, Mr. Trump.

“We inherited a huge budget crisis from President Trump,” he says while in the Oval Office.

Kamala Harris’ inauguration outfit

Meanwhile, in the same episode, The Simpsons also seemed predict Kamala Harris’ vice presidency.

Harris attended Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration ceremony wearing a bright purple suit by American designers Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson.

She completed the ensemble with a custom pearl necklace.

The outfit bore a striking resemblance to the one worn by an adult Lisa Simpson as President of the United States.

Richard Branson flying into space

Images of Sir Richard Branson enjoying a space flight went viral in 2021 after the businessman, 73, took to the stars, in a rare case of real life imitating art.

The entrepreneur successfully earned his astronaut wings after traveling to the edge of space aboard a Virgin Galactic flight, making him the first spaceflight founder to travel to space in his own ship.

Video of the tycoon was transmitted to Earth as he experienced weightlessness and floated around the ship’s cabin.

The footage was eerily similar to a scene from a 2014 episode of The Simpsons called The Art War, from the show’s 25th season.

The rise of interactive Smartwatches

In a 1995 episode titled Lisa’s Wedding, the show accurately predicted the rise of interactive smartwatches.

The episode is set in 2010 and shows a character giving orders to his watch, which obeys his commands.

It was considered a joke at the time, but less than two decades later, people can now use their watches to track their steps, check emails, and make payments.

Censoring Michelangelo’s sculpture of David

In the 1990 episode Itchy & Scratchy & Marge, Marge was outraged by the violence in Bart and Lisa’s favorite cartoon, The Itchy & Scratchy Show, and wrote a letter of concern to the television network.

This turned into a full-blown protest in which the cat and mouse cartoon was toned down; Instead of blowing each other up, they were seen sharing lemonade in harmony.

When Michelangelo’s famous David sculpture was due to stop on tour in Springfield, Marge refused to join a local protest led by people like the pious Maud Flanders, who claimed the statue was free.

She was later accused of being a hypocrite.

A similar scenario emerged in Russia 26 years later, when residents of St. Petersburg protested a replica of the nude sculpture that was to be erected in the city.

