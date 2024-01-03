Man United ‘targeting Crystal Palace star Michael Olise’ as Sir Jim Ratcliffe plans review of Erik ten Hag’s failed attack – and winger ‘has a release clause which will be activated in the summer’

Manchester United’s attack has not found rhythm so far in the 2023-24 season

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team are setting up summer transfer targets

Mail Sport’s chief football reporter Sami Mokbel provides the latest on Ivan Toney, Conor Gallagher and more everything is beginning

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Manchester United have reportedly identified Crystal Palace superstar Michael Olise as the top target to overhaul their faltering attack.

Olise put in a dynamic display to help Brentford at the weekend, and the Evening Standard they now claim the 22-year-old is admired by the next minority owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Amid interest from Chelsea, Olise signed a lucrative new four-year deal to remain at Crystal Palace, although it is understood a release clause in that contract will be active from the summer.

It is understood that Ratcliffe and his Ineos team, who had Sir Dave Brailsford in attendance to watch Manchester United’s last two matches, are already identifying targets for a review of the summer window.

There is a desire to land a striker to support Rasmus Hojlund this month, but United must sell before they can look for a striker due to FFP rules.

Michael Olise has reportedly become a summer transfer target for Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag desperately needs reinforcements as his attack is seriously faltering this season

Your browser does not support iframes.

Olise has scored five goals in seven league starts since returning from injury in November.

The in-form Frenchman has four of his last five.

Manchester United fans were warned late last year not to expect much movement during the January window, but expectations are high come summer.

Donny van de Beek has already been loaned out, while there is a desire for Jadon Sancho, pushed out of the first team in recent months by Erik ten Hag, to move on.

Antony has no goals or assists this season, while Rasmus Hojlund only has one league goal.

Palace would hate to lose Olise but would be helpless if a release clause was met.

In December, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s purchase of 25 percent of Manchester United was announced.

IT’S ALL STARTING! It’s All Kicking Off is an exciting new podcast from Mail Sport promising a different take on Premier League football, with a show every Monday and Thursday this season. It is available at MailOnline, Mail+, Youtube , apple music and Spotify Your browser does not support iframes.

The Red Devils’ recent transfer activity has come under significant scrutiny, with Antony’s £85.5m arrival from Ajax notable given he finished 2023 with just one goal for the club.

Ten Hag is holding talks with Ratcliffe this week and recruitment will no doubt be high on the agenda.

Ratcliffe’s arrival as the new controller of football operations has led to reports of an overhaul in that department, with a particular focus on recruiting.

As such, the club has been linked with several new directors, with Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth and former Tottenham head of recruitment Paul Mitchell both reportedly linked.

It has been widely reported that current director of football Richard Murtough will step down from his role once the takeover is fully ratified, and Mitchell is believed to have been a favorite for his role.