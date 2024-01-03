Mikati holds meetings with military, security leaders

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Wednesday held a security meeting with Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun.nbsp;

The pair discussed the security situation and military matters.nbsp;

Following this, Mikati convened with the General Director of the Internal Security Forces, Major General Imad Othman, along with a delegation from the leadership council.nbsp;

Additionally, Mikati met with the Acting General Director of Lebanonrsquo;s General Security, Brigadier General Elias Al-Baisari.nbsp;

=======R.H.