Wed. Jan 3rd, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Mikati holds meetings with military, security leaders

    By

    Jan 3, 2024 , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Wednesday held a security meeting with Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun.nbsp;

    The pair discussed the security situation and military matters.nbsp;

    Following this, Mikati convened with the General Director of the Internal Security Forces, Major General Imad Othman, along with a delegation from the leadership council.nbsp;

    Additionally, Mikati met with the Acting General Director of Lebanonrsquo;s General Security, Brigadier General Elias Al-Baisari.nbsp;

