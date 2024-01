NNA – The Palestinian health authority on Wednesday said that 128 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip within 24 hours. Around 261 other people were injured in a total of ten attacks, the authority announced on Wednesday. Since the beginning of the war almost three months ago, a total of 22,313 people have been killed and 57,296 others injured, it added.–agenciesnbsp;

============R.H.