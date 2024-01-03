Minister of Justice, Algerian Ambassador discuss bilateral ties

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Justice, Judge Henry Khoury, on Wednesday welcomed Lebanese Ambassador to Algeria, Dr. Mohamed Saad, at his office in the Ministry.nbsp;

The meeting focused on exploring avenues to activate and strengthen bilateral relations between Lebanon and Algeria.

Following the meeting, Minister Khoury highlighted that discussions addressed quot;Algeria#39;s significant readiness to assist Lebanon across various domains.quot;nbsp;

He expressed hope for progress, particularly after the initiation of Algerian airline flights operating between the two countries at a frequency of two flights per week.nbsp;

Additionally, the Minister affirmed that quot;several judicial agreements are currently under consideration between the two nations, pending final review and preparation for mutual signature.rdquo;nbsp;

