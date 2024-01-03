Wed. Jan 3rd, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Minister of Justice, Algerian Ambassador discuss bilateral ties

    By

    Jan 3, 2024

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Justice, Judge Henry Khoury, on Wednesday welcomed Lebanese Ambassador to Algeria, Dr. Mohamed Saad, at his office in the Ministry.nbsp;

    The meeting focused on exploring avenues to activate and strengthen bilateral relations between Lebanon and Algeria.

    Following the meeting, Minister Khoury highlighted that discussions addressed quot;Algeria#39;s significant readiness to assist Lebanon across various domains.quot;nbsp;

    He expressed hope for progress, particularly after the initiation of Algerian airline flights operating between the two countries at a frequency of two flights per week.nbsp;

    Additionally, the Minister affirmed that quot;several judicial agreements are currently under consideration between the two nations, pending final review and preparation for mutual signature.rdquo;nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==========R.H.

    By

